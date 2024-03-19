Yumm Sushi
Appetizers
- Salmon Summit$17.99
- Tuna Bomb$17.99
- Torched Salmon Nigiri$17.99
- Kani Tsunami$16.99
- Tuna Tower$17.99
- Krab Rangoon$13.99
- Yellow Tail Tataki$18.99
- Tuna Tataki$16.99
- Salmon Tataki$16.99
- Crispy Rice Tuna$17.99
- Crispy Rice Salmon$17.99
- Fire Cracker Shrimp$16.99
- Edamame In The Pod$8.99
- Shishito Peppers$10.99
- Vegetable Egg Roll$8.99
- Mushroom Dumplings$8.99
- Vegetable Dumpling$8.99
- Salmon Tartare$16.99
- Tuna Tartare$17.99
- Peruvian Ceviche$17.99
- Yumm Fries$14.99
- Wakame Salad$13.99
- Kani Salad$13.99
- Seasoned Fries$7.99
- French Fries$7.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.99
- Truffle Fries$9.99
Custom Poke Bowl
Yumm Classic Rolls
- Salmon Avocado$13.99
- Veggie Roll$10.99
- California Roll$12.99
- Tuna Avocado Roll$13.99
- White Tuna Avocado Roll$13.99
- Dynamite Roll$12.99
- Spicy Salmon$13.99
- Spicy Crunchy Salmon Roll$14.99
- Tuna Cucumber Roll$13.99
- Spicy Tuna Roll$13.99
- Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll$14.99
- NYC Roll$13.99
- JB Roll$13.99
- Avocado Roll$10.99
- Sweet Potato Roll$10.99
- Kappa Roll$10.99
- Kobe Roll$13.99
- Cooked Salmon Avocado roll$14.99
- Cooked Tuna Avocado Roll$14.99
Yumm Specialty Rolls
- Moshi Moshi Roll$20.99
- Yumm Roll$20.99
- Rama Roll$20.99
- Madura Roll$20.99
- Hamachi Jalapeño$20.99
- BRS Roll$20.99
- BJC Roll$20.99
- Young Israel Roll$20.99
- YLS Roll$20.99
- Rainbow Roll$20.99
- Tuna Deluxe$20.99
- Salmon Deluxe$20.99
- Dragon Roll$20.99
- The Island Roll$20.99
- Rasta Roll$20.99
- Reef Roll$20.99
- Volcano Roll$20.99
- Zing Roll$20.99
- Latin Roll$20.99
- Sashimi Roll$21.99
- Panthers Roll$20.99
- Sake Roll$20.99
- Bonsai Roll$20.99
- Balagan Roll$20.99
- Jumbo Shrimp Roll$15.99
- Tornado Roll$20.99
- Lantern Roll$20.99
- Kani Delight Roll$20.99
- Miami Heat Roll$20.99
- White Dragon Roll$20.99
Yumm Temaki Hand Rolls
- The Golden Temaki$11.99
- Salmon AvocadoTemaki$10.99
- The Sakura Temaki$11.99
- Dynamite Temaki$10.99
- The Fye Temaki$11.99
- The Sunset Temaki$11.99
- Tuna Avocado Temaki$10.99
- Jalamachi Temaki$12.99
- Spicy Tuna Temaki$10.99
- Spicy Salmon Temaki$10.99
- The California Temaki$10.99
- Tokyo Temaki$12.99
- Supreme Temaki$12.99
- White Tuna Temaki$10.99
Yumm Tempura Rolls
Yumm Tempura Specialty Rolls
Yumm Veggie Specialty Rolls
Yumm Naruto Rolls
Yumm Crunchy Rolls
Yumm Nigiri & Sashimi
Yumm Mega Rolls
Yumm Sushi Sandwiches
- The Cyber Sandwich$17.99
- The Zephyr Sandwich$17.99
- The Alpha Sandwich$17.99
- Fashionista Sandwich$17.99
- The Symphony Sandwich$17.99
- The Tropical Sandwich$17.99
- The Twist Sandwich$17.99
- The Bliss Sandwich$17.99
- The Arctic Sandwich$17.99
- The Cascade Sandwich$17.99
- The Taki Sandwich$17.99
- The Tundra Sandwich$17.99
Yumm Sushi Burgers
All Burgers Served with Fries
Yumm Dogs
All Dogs Served With Fries
Yumm Combinations
Yumm Platters
Yumm Dessert
Fruit Refreshers
Smoothies
- Strawbana$11.99
- Tropicale$11.99
- Greena Colada$11.99
- Savannah$11.99
Savannah
Peach, banana, almond milk
Yumm Sushi Location and Hours
(561) 896-1134
Open now • Closes at 10PM