Yumm Sushi
Yumm Appetizers
Yumm Poke Bowls
Yumm Classic Rolls
Yumm Specialty Rolls
Yumm Tempura Rolls
Yumm Naruto Rolls
Yumm Platters
Please order 1hr in advance
- Classic Platter - Small$76.00
- Classic Platter - Large$132.00
- Chef's Platter - Small$99.00
- Chef's Platter - Large$180.00
- Deluxe Platter - Small$145.00
- Deluxe Platter - Large$245.00
Deluxe Platter - Large
Your choice of 12 specialty rolls
Choose 12 Specialty Rolls
Required*
Please select 12
Yumm Sushi Cakes
Custom prepared with your favorite rice, fish and toppings
Yumm Fruit Whips
Yumm Sushi Location and Hours
(561) 896-1134
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11:30AM