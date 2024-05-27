Yumm Sushi
Yumm Appetizers
Yumm Poke Bowls
Yumm Classic Rolls
Yumm Specialty Rolls
Yumm Tempura Rolls
Yumm Naruto Rolls
Yumm Platters
- Classic Platter - 14 inch$80.00
- Classic Platter - 18 inch$135.00
- Chef's Platter - 14 inch$99.00
- Chef's Platter - 18 inch$199.00
- Deluxe Platter - 14 inch$125.00
- Deluxe Platter - 18 inch$230.00
Classic Platter - 18 inch
Your choice of 10 classic sushi rolls
Choice 15 Classic Rolls
Required*
Please select 15
Yumm Sushi Cakes
Custom prepared with your favorite rice, fish and toppings
Yumm Fruit Whips
Yumm Sushi Location and Hours
(561) 896-1134
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM