Appetizers
- Salmon Summit
Spicy salmon crispy onions, avocado on a bed of rice topped with our garlic aioli served with fresh wonton chips$17.99
- Tuna Bomb
Spicy tuna, crispy onions, avocado on a bed of rice topped with our cilantro aioli served with fresh wonton chips$17.99
- Torched Salmon Nigiri
4 Pieces of Torched Salmon Nigiri$17.99
- Kani Tsunami
Kani, dynamite avocado topped with scallions, spicy mayo eel sauce served with fresh wonton chips$16.99
- Tuna Tower
Spicy tuna on a bed of rice topped with avocado, crispy jalapeños, scallions, sweet chili, and garlic aioli$17.99
- Krab Rangoon
Wonton wrapper filled with our delicious imitation crab and cream cheese filling. Served with duck sauce$13.99
- Yellow Tail Tataki
Freshly sliced yellow tail topped with Ponzu, scallions, jalapeño$18.99
- Tuna Tataki
Freshly seared tuna topped with scallions, ponzu, sesame seeds$16.99
- Salmon Tataki
Freshly seared salmon topped with cilantro aioli, scallions, sesame seeds$16.99
- Crispy Rice Tuna
Six pcs of golden crispy rice topped with spicy tuna, crispy onions, serrano pepper, cilantro aioli and eel sauce.$17.99
- Crispy Rice Salmon
Six pcs of golden crispy rice topped with spicy salmon, crispy onions, serrano pepper, garlic aioli and eel sauce.$17.99
- Fire Cracker Shrimp
Imitation shrimp fried in tempura and Panko tossed in our delicious sweet and spicy sauce$16.99
- Edamame In The Pod
Boiled edamame with salt and pepper$8.99
- Shishito Peppers
Shishito Peppers fried in tempura batter and served with cilantro aioli.$10.99
- Vegetable Egg Roll
Two egg rolls, fresh egg roll wrapper filled with carrots cabbage and onions served with our maple aioli$8.99
- Mushroom Dumplings
Dumpling wrapper filled with seasoned mushrooms served with dumpling sauce$8.99
- Vegetable Dumpling
Dumpling wrapper filled with fresh vegetables served with dumpling sauce$8.99
- Salmon Tartare
Salmon, lemon, cilantro, on a bed of avocado topped with lemon zest served with a side of ponzu$16.99
- Tuna Tartare
Tuna, lemon juice olive oil cilantro salt and pepper on a bed of avocado topped with lemon zest and avocado served with a side of ponzu$17.99
- Peruvian Ceviche
Salmon, avocado, red onions, lime, cilantro, and our secret seasoning served on a bed of lettuce$17.99
- Yumm Fries
Seasoned Fries Topped with baked kani crispy onions, general tso sauce and cilantro aioli.$14.99
- Wakame Salad$13.99
- Kani Salad
Kani, cucumber, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and sesame seeds.$13.99
- Seasoned Fries$7.99
- French Fries$7.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.99
- Truffle Fries$7.99
Yumm Specialty Rolls
- Moshi Moshi Roll
Tuna avocado crunchy onions topped with torched salmon serano pepper spicy mayo and eel sauce$20.99
- Yumm Roll
Salmon avocado crab salad topped with torched white tuna cilantro aioli and masago$20.99
- Rama Roll
Fried crab tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with avocado, mango, scallions, kimchi sauce, garlic aioli$20.99
- Madura Roll
Teriyaki salmon cream cheese avocado topped with plantains crispy onions cilantro aioli and general tso sauce$20.99
- Hamachi Jalapeño
Torched hamachi avocado cilantro jalapeño topped with garlic aioli and seranos$20.99
- BRS Roll
Salmon cucumber scallions topped with Tuna Tataki avocado lemon zest Truffle aioli and eel sauce$20.99
- BJC Roll
Crab salad avocado crispy onions rolled in soy paper and topped with spicy tuna truffle aioli and ikura$20.99
- Young Israel Roll
Teriyaki salmon sweet potato and cucumber topped with avocado crunch spicy mayo and eel sauce$20.99
- YLS Roll
Crab tempura, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with torched spicy salmon, scallions, truffle aioli and eel sauce$20.99
- Rainbow Roll
Crab cucumber avocado oshinko topped with tuna salmon and white tuna$20.99
- Tuna Deluxe
Tuna avocado roll topped with delicious marinated tuna$20.99
- Salmon Deluxe
Salmon avocado roll topped with delicious marinated salmon$20.99
- Dragon Roll
Tuna avocado cucumber topped with salmon spicy mayo and eel sauce$20.99
- The Island Roll
Tuna salmon and mango topped with avocado and coconut flakes$20.99
- Rasta Roll
Salmon tempura avocado crab salad topped with plantain general tso sauce and pickled onions$20.99
- Reef Roll
Tuna scallions avocado topped with hamachi masago and Kimchee sauce$20.99
- Volcano Roll
California roll topped with baked kani spicy Mayo kimchee sauce and eel sauce$20.99
- Zing Roll
White tuna avocado cucumber topped with torched salmon lemon and wasabi aioli$20.99
- Latin Roll
Spicy salmon, crispy onions, cucumber, cilantro, Topped with mango, kimchee sauce, tajin$20.99
- Sashimi Roll
Riceless roll filled with tuna salmon hamachi white tuna and avocado topped with masago$21.99
- Panthers Roll
Spicy tuna crab salad crispy jalapeño scallions topped with white tuna salmon torched with spicy Mayo and wasabi aioli$20.99
- Sake Roll
Spicy tuna salmon tempura avocado rolled in soy paper and topped with white tuna cilantro aioli and eel sauce$20.99
- Bonsai Roll
Spicy salmon avocado lettuce topped with white tuna tempura truffle aioli and eel sauce$20.99
- Balagan Roll
Spicy tuna salmon tempura avocado topped with torched crab salad garlic aioli eel sauce and crispy onions$20.99
- Jumbo Shrimp Roll
Shrimp tempura lettuce avocado cream cheese topped with masago and wasabi aioli$15.99
- Tornado Roll
Hamachi cucumber crispy onions jalapeño topped with avocado spicy tuna spicy Mayo and eel sauce$20.99
- Lantern Roll
Spicy tuna lettuce avocado cucumber carrots and masago rolled in rice paper$20.99
- Kani Delight Roll
Kani salad avocado cream cheese topped with kani tempura truffle aioli and scallions$20.99
- Miami Heat Roll
Spicy tuna avocado pickled onions cucumber cilantro topped with fresh tuna seranos kimchi sauce and truffle aioli$20.99
- White Dragon Roll
Spicy tuna, oshinko, avocado, topped with white tuna tataki masago scallions general tso sauce and cilantro aioli$20.99
Yumm Classic Rolls
- Salmon Avocado$13.99
- Veggie Roll
Cucumber, Carrot, avocado$10.99
- California Roll
Kani Cucumber Avocado$12.99
- Tuna Avocado Roll$13.99
- White Tuna Avocado Roll$13.99
- Dynamite Roll
Spicy crab and avocado$12.99
- Spicy Salmon
Spicy Salmon and Cucumber$13.99
- Spicy Crunchy Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon avocado and crunch onions$14.99
- Tuna Cucumber Roll$13.99
- Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber$13.99
- Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna avocado and crunchy onions$14.99
- NYC Roll
Salmon avocado and cream cheese$13.99
- JB Roll
Salmon cream cheese and scallions$13.99
- Avocado Roll$10.99
- Sweet Potato Roll$10.99
- Kappa Roll
Cucumber Roll$10.99
- Kobe Roll
Crab tempura and avocado$13.99
Yumm Temaki Hand Rolls
- The Golden Temaki
Salmon tempura crispy onions avocado topped with eel sauce$11.99
- Salmon AvocadoTemaki$10.99
- The Sakura Temaki
Crab salad avocado scallions cream cheese topped with garlic aioli$11.99
- Dynamite Temaki
Crab salad and avocado$10.99
- The Fye Temaki
Spicy tuna crispy jalapeño cucumber and avocado topped with sweet chili sauce$11.99
- The Sunset Temaki
Tempura kani sweet potato avocado topped with cilantro aioli$11.99
- Tuna Avocado Temaki$10.99
- Jalamachi Temaki
Hamachi jalapeño avocado scallions$12.99
- Spicy Tuna Temaki
Spicy tuna cucumber$10.99
- Spicy Salmon Temaki
Spicy salmon and cucumbers$10.99
- The California Temaki
Kani cucumber avocado$10.99
- Tokyo Temaki
White tuna tempura avocado crispy onions topped with garlic aoili$12.99
- Supreme Temaki
Teriyaki salmon cream cheese plantain and crispy jalapeños$12.99
- White Tuna Temaki
White tuna and avocado$10.99
Yumm Tempura Rolls
- Salmon Avocado Tempura$17.99
- Crunchy Spicy Tuna Tempura
Spicy tuna, avocado and crispy onions$17.99
- Veggie Tempura
Carrot cucumber avocado$15.99
- Spicy Tuna Tempura
Spicy tuna avocado$17.99
- JB Tempura
Salmon cream cheese scallions$17.99
- Sweet Potato Tempura$15.99
- The Fuze Tempura Roll
Spicy tuna crab salad avocado cucumber$17.99
- California Tempura
Kani cucumber avocado$17.99
- Dynamite Tempura
Crab salad avocado fried$17.99
- Spicy Salmon Tempura
Spicy salmon and avocado$17.99
- Crunchy Spicy Salmon Tempura
Spicy salmon avocado and crunchy onions$17.99
Yumm Tempura Specialty Rolls
- Sushi Burrito
Salmon tuna kani avocado fried in tempura batter and panko cut in half and topped with eel sauce$23.99
- Spicy Sushi Burrito
Spicy salmon spicy tuna spicy kani and avocado fried in tempura batter and panko cut in half and topped with eel sauce$23.99
- The MW
Spicy kani avocado crispy onions fried in tempura batter and panko topped with spicy tuna scallions eel sauce and cilantro aioli$21.99
- The Kimono
Hamachi avocado cucumber crispy onions. Fried in tempura batter and panko topped with cream cheese$21.99
- The Harmony
Tuna avocado crispy jalapeños fried in tempura batter and panko topped with marinated salmon$21.99
- The Twilight roll
Salmon avocado crispy onions fried in tempura batter and panko topped with torched spicy kani eel sauce and spicy Mayo$21.99
- The Delight
White tuna mango avocado plantains fried in tempura batter and panko topped with spicy salmon truffle aioli and cilantro$21.99
- The Stealth
Salmon white tuna avocado fried in tempura batter and panko topped with marinated tuna$21.99
Yumm Veggie Specialty Rolls
- The Silk Roll
Lettuce avocado cucumber and carrot topped with sweet potato and topped with pickled onions sweet chili and truffle aioli$15.99
- The Mist Roll
Teriyaki tofu avocado and crispy onions topped with plantains general tso sauce and scallions$17.99
- The Orchid Roll
Sweet potato lettuce jalapeños cucumber topped with avocado and mango$17.99
- The Mirage Roll
Teriyaki tofu cream cheese cucumber topped with avocado crispy onions and sweet chili sauce$17.99
- The Kara Roll
Purple cabbage avocado carrot and sweet potato topped with cilantro and crispy jalapeño and drizzled with garlic aioli$15.99
- The Snowbird Roll
Tempura tofu avocado cucumber topped with crispy onions and cilantro aioli$15.99
Yumm Naruto Rolls
- Kanisu Naruto
Kani, avocado, masago, wrapped in cucumber$14.99
- Tuna Naruto
Tuna, avocado, masago, wrapped in cucumber$16.99
- Salmon Naruto
Salmon, avocado, masago, wrapped in cucumber$16.99
- Rainbow Naruto
Salmon, Tuna, Hamachi, avocado, masago, wrapped in cucumber$17.99
- Spicy Tuna Naruto
Spicy Tuna, avocado, masago, wrapped in cucumber$16.99
- Garden Naruto
Avocado, Carrots, wrapped in cucumber$12.99
- Dynomite Naruto
Spicy Kani, avocado, wrapped in cucumber$14.99
- Spicy Salmon Naruto
Spicy Salmon, avocado, masago, wrapped in cucumber$16.99
Yumm Crunchy Rolls
- The Tuna Crunchy
Tuna avocado cream cheese fried in tempura batter and panko cut into 6 pcs$15.99
- The Salmon Crunchy
Salmon avocado cream cheese fried in tempura batter and panko cut into 6 pcs$15.99
- The Fuze Crunchy
Spicy tuna crab salad avocado and cream cheese fried in tempura batter and panko cut into 6 pcs$15.99
- The Tidal Crunchy
Salmon white tuna cream cheese scallions$15.99
- The Jalamachi Crunchy
Hamachi avocado jalapeño cream cheese scallions fried in tempura batter and panko cut into 6 pcs$15.99
- The Spicy Salmon Crunch
Spicy salmon crispy onions avocado fried in tempura batter and panko cut into 6 pcs$15.99
- The Samba Crunchy
Teriyaki salmon plantain avocado cream cheese fried in tempura batter and panko cut into 6 pcs$15.99
- The Ortis Crunchy
Salmon tuna cream cheese avocado fried in tempura batter and panko cut into 6 pcs$15.99
Yumm Mega Rolls
- The Tsunami Roll
Spicy kani avocado crispy onions topped with spicy tuna spicy salmon scallions garlic aioli and kimchi sauce$26.99
- The Samurai Roll
White tuna jalapeño cucumber and avocado topped with torched salmon hamachi and masago drizzled with maple aioli$26.99
- The Blossom Roll
Salmon tempura Sweet potato crispy onions avocado topped with tuna tataki scallions and drizzled with Cilantro aioli$26.99
- The Koi Roll
Kani tempura spicy kani avocado mango topped with tempura salmon drizzled with spicy Mayo$26.99
- The Bonsai Roll
Hamachi spicy tuna avocado cucumber topped with torched crab salad and drizzled with garlic aioli and eel sauce$26.99
Yumm Sushi Sandwiches
- The Cyber Sandwich
Crab salad spicy tuna avocado crispy onions fried in tempura and panko topped with garlic aioli and eel sauce$17.99
- The Zephyr Sandwich
Hamachi scallions cream cheese avocado$17.99
- The Alpha Sandwich
Spicy salmon crispy salmon skin lettuce topped with cilantro aioli$17.99
- Fashionista Sandwich
Teriyaki salmon plantain avocado crispy onions topped with eel sauce$17.99
- The Symphony Sandwich
Spicy tuna spicy salmon avocado fried in tempura and panko topped with general tso sauce and truffle aioli$17.99
- The Tropical Sandwich
Salmon tuna mango avocado coconut flakes$17.99
- The Twist Sandwich
Tuna tataki crispy jalapeños scallions cream cheese$17.99
- The Bliss Sandwich
Salmon tempura crispy onions avocado lettuce$17.99
- The Arctic Sandwich
White tuna kani avocado topped truffle aioli$17.99
- The Cascade Sandwich
Salmon avocado lemon zest topped with crunch$17.99
- The Taki Sandwich
Tuna avocado orange zest topped with crunch$17.99
- The Tundra Sandwich
White tuna tempura kani salad avocado topped with eel sauce$17.99
Yumm Sushi Burgers
- Spicy Tuna Burger
Spicy tuna, avocado, scallions, lettuce, wakame, spicy Mayo and eel sauce between two rice buns and sprinkled with sesame seeds$22.99
- Spicy Kani Burger
Spicy kani, avocado, wakame, crispy onions, maple aioli and kimchi sauce between two rice buns$22.99
- Spicy Salmon Burger
Spicy salmon, wakame, lettuce, avocado, crispy onions, cilantro aioli, sweet chili, between two rice buns$22.99
- Tuna Tataki Burger
Sliced tuna tataki avocado wakame pickled onions, lettuce, kimchi and eel sauce between two rice buns$22.99
Yumm Dogs
- Yumm Sushi Dog
Spicy Kani Tempura then loaded with spicy tuna cucumber avocado masago, Pickled onions and wakame topped with spicy Mayo and eel sauce$22.99
- Sizzle Sushi Dog
Spicy kani tempura then loaded with Salmon, white tuna, avocado, scallions, Edamame, cucumber, drizzled with garlic aioli and general tso sauce$22.99
Yumm Sushi Tacos
- Spicy Tuna Taco
Wonton shell, spicy tuna, wakame scallions, avocado, mango, cilantro aioli, general tso sauce$18.99
- Salmon Taco
Wonton shell, salmon, wakame, avocado, pickled onions, topped with kimchi sauce$18.99
- Spicy Kani Taco
Wonton shell, spicy kani, avocado, oshinko, crispy onions, topped with garlic aioli, sweet chili sauce$18.99
- Hamachi Taco
Wonton shell, hamachi, avocado, lettuce, scallions, jalapeño, topped with wasabi Mayo, eel sauce$19.99
Yumm Combinations
- Nigiri Combo
Fifteen pieces your choice of nigiri$45.99
- Sashimi Combo
Fifteen pieces your choice of freshly sliced sashimi$45.99
- Salmon Lovers Combo
Salmon avocado roll: Two salmon nigiri, Two salmon sashimi$22.99
- Tuna Lovers Combo
Tuna avocado roll: Two tuna nigiri, Two tuna sashimi$23.99
- White Tuna Lovers Combo
White tuna avocado roll, Two White tuna nigiri, Two White tuna sashimi$23.99
- Hamachi Lovers Combo
Hamachi avocado roll, Two hamachi nigiri, Two hamachi sashimi$24.99
- Veggie Lovers Combo
Veggie roll, Two egg rolls, Two veggie dumplings$19.99
Yumm Nigiri & Sashimi
- Hamachi$11.00
- Salmon$9.00
- Tuna$10.00
- Kani$8.00
- White TunaOut of stock
- Masago$11.00
Yumm Platters
- Small Classic Platter
Your choice of 6 classic sushi rolls$80.00
- Medium Classic Platter
Your choice of 10 classic sushi rolls$130.00
- Large Classic Platter
Your choice of 15 classic sushi rolls$195.00
- Small Chef Platter
Your choice of 3 classic rolls, 3 specialty rolls$100.00
- Medium Chef Platter
Your choice of 5 classic rolls, 5 specialty rolls$170.00
- Large Chef Platter
Your choice 8 classic rolls, 7 specialty rolls$250.00
- Small Specialty Platter
Your choice of 6 specialty rolls$125.00
- Medium Specialty Platter
Your choice of 10 specialty rolls$210.00
- Large Specialty Platter
Your choice of 15 specialty rolls$315.00
Custom Poke Bowl
- Custom Poke Bowls$22.00
Yumm Salads
- Yumm Salate
Fresh mixed greens, romaine lettuce, avocado, cucumber, radish, grape tomatoes, and green onion with our house Japanese carrot miso ginger dressing.$22.99
- Orientale
Julienne style purple and green cabbage, carrot, beet, jicama, scallions topped with toasted black and white sesame seeds with our Asian house cilantro dressing.$22.99
- Lucious Kale
kale, purple cabbage, colored peppers, green apple, avocado, red onion topped with toasted chickpeas with our house sesame lime vinaigrette.$22.99
- Trio Zing
Tri-color quinoa, mixed greens, purple cabbage, grated carrot and beet, green onion topped with mandarin orange, toasted cashews, fresh cilantro, and dried tart cherries with our house sesame ginger vinaigrette.$22.99
- Spicy Soba
Soba noodles, thinly sliced green & purple cabbage, red bell pepper, carrots, scallions, teriyaki tofu, topped with crushed peanuts and fresh cilantro tossed in our house Asian hot chile vinaigrette.$22.99
Yumm Soups
- Miso Shiro$10.99
- Egg Drop$10.99
Yumm Dessert
- Funnel Cake
Homemade funnel cake, served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup.$14.99
Drinks
- Fiji Water$3.99
- Pellegrino 500ML$3.99
- Soda$3.99
- Iced Tea$3.99
- Organic Jasmine Green Tea (Hot)$2.99